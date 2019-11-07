Provident Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 140,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,393.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after buying an additional 390,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Northern Trust stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.11. 58,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,084. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

