ProxyNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $232.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $130,383.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00792640 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000710 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 139,837,644 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

