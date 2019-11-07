Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after buying an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

