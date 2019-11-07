PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Shares Up 2.3%

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) shares shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.10, 6,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

