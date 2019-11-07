PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar Sells 4,039 Shares

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $729,524.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.20. 1,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.37. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.52 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,173,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,996,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

