PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,693 shares of company stock worth $113,084. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 930,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.13. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

