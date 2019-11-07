Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph A. Larossa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $100,353.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 411,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

