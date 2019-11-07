Pure Market Capitalization Hits $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00790971 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000703 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

