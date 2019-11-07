PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outperformed the industry in the past three months, driven by a robust earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 21 straight quarters, when it reported second-quarter fiscal 2019. In addition, PVH Corp’s Tommy Hilfiger brand is witnessing momentum and market share gains for the last few quarters, which is likely to continue ahead. Moreover, the company’s efforts to revive its Calvin Klein business are likely to bear fruits in the near term. However, PVH Corp had trimmed guidance for fiscal 2019 due to impacts from the protests in Hong Kong coupled with anticipations of a volatile macro retail landscape and US-China trade tensions. Also, soft Heritage Brands segment due to a highly promotional retail backdrop and adverse currency translations remain headwinds.”

Get PVH alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PVH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. 120,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,646. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.