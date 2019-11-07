PWR (ASX:PWH) Trading Down 1%

Shares of PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.72 ($3.35) and last traded at A$4.73 ($3.35), 33,734 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.78 ($3.39).

The company has a market cap of $466.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.74 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.27.

PWR Company Profile (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

