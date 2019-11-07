Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Crown Capital Partners Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$10.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.53 million.

Crown Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$7.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

