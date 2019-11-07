Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $891.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $189,781.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,639 shares of company stock worth $3,983,664. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 3,186,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 708.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 525,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 243,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.