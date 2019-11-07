Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Freshpet Inc Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 1.07. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 224,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 637,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

