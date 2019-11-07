QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. QCR posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 19.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. CWM LLC lifted its position in QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

