QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $292.74

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $292.74 and traded as high as $318.40. QinetiQ Group shares last traded at $316.20, with a volume of 604,234 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QQ. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 301.43 ($3.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.74.

About QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

