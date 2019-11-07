QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,709.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.15 million and $71,709.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io and Bitbns. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.01454192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

