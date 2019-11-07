Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,948. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $102.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,990.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $133,846.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 755.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 467,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,861 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

