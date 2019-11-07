QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Shares Up 1.2%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.20, 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.76% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.