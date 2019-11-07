QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,688,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

