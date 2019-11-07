Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Kevin P. Delaney Sells 32,400 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $621,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,644.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $642.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.73 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.