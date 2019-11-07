Quebecoin (QBC) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $8,679.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000650 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

QBC is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

