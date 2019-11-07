Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 1,404,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $792.93 million, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.01. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Quotient Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 50,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,708.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

