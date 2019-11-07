QYNO Hits Market Capitalization of $1,092.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, QYNO has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $1,092.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.