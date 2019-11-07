RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.66

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 119003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $794.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.86.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $753,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $313,650.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,850. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128,738 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 286,281 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,065,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 376,981 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

