Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE RL traded up $14.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,308. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,857,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $33,683,302 in the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 598.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,829,000 after acquiring an additional 87,683 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

