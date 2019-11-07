Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.81

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 29894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of analysts have commented on RMBS shares. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $417,671.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,047.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $846,644. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,414,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,627,000 after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after buying an additional 590,445 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

