Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Tops $4,074.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $461,392.00 and $4,074.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00223054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01447142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

