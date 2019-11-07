Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Spark Power Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.15 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.80 million.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Spark Power Group stock opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.79.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

