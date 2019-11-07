Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 387.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.