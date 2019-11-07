Raymond James Reaffirms Sell Rating for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Raymond James reissued their sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Citigroup downgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $26.39 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $241,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 15.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 54,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $25,965,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

