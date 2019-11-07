Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stake Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

NYSE:RTN opened at $215.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total transaction of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

