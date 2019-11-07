RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

RBB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 43,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,532. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Chang acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

