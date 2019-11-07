RChain (RHOC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,709.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, RChain has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $2,709.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00222335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01446142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bitinka, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, AirSwap and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

