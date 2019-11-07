RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0005

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. RealChain has a market cap of $203,226.00 and approximately $8,509.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.92 or 0.07349963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014594 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046878 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,273,961 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.