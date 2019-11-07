RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ RP traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 937,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 120,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $7,505,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,582,692.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $1,768,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,669,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

