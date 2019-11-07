RealReal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 32,560 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,744% compared to the typical volume of 1,145 put options.

RealReal stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49. RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.