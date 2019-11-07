Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $208.05, approximately 446,273 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 291,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.33.

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $5,456,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,637.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $10,952,150. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

