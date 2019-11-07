RED (RED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118,699.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, RED has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $895,131.00 and approximately $118,699.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00671152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000291 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

