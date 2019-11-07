Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $53.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

RRBI stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

