Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RRBI stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth $132,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,433,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

