Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Head to Head Analysis

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Nathan’s Famous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.34 billion 0.26 -$6.42 million $1.73 15.56 Nathan’s Famous $101.85 million 3.14 $21.49 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -0.55% 6.18% 2.21% Nathan’s Famous 21.59% -19.83% 15.06%

Volatility & Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 6 2 0 2.11 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 484 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 89 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 16 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

