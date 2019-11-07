Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Union Gaming Research

Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 1,058,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,495. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,027,509 shares of company stock valued at $19,197,896 over the last 90 days. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,778,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,883,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,862,000 after acquiring an additional 593,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 550,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

