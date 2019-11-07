Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RBZ. ValuEngine raised Reebonz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Reebonz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ RBZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 281,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Reebonz has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

