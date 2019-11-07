Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $93.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

RBC stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 311.6% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

