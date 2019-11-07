Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

In related news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.