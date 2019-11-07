Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 98,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 385,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

