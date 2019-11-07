Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,860.94

Relx PLC (LON:REL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,860.94 and traded as high as $1,865.50. Relx shares last traded at $1,842.50, with a volume of 1,850,803 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.46) to GBX 2,378 ($31.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,930 ($25.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,891.92 ($24.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,847.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,865.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

