Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Up 0.1%

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.35, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.