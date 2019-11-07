RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) vs. SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Head to Head Review

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and SES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENAULT S A/ADR $67.81 billion 0.22 $3.90 billion $2.87 3.55 SES $2.30 billion 4.70 $673.77 million N/A N/A

RENAULT S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Volatility and Risk

RENAULT S A/ADR has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RENAULT S A/ADR and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENAULT S A/ADR 1 3 1 1 2.33 SES 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares RENAULT S A/ADR and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENAULT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A SES N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RENAULT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RENAULT S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SES does not pay a dividend. RENAULT S A/ADR pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RENAULT S A/ADR beats SES on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands. The company also sells powertrains and used vehicles, as well as spare parts; and provides various services, including collecting commissions for loans, sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers finance for the purchasing inventories of new and used vehicles, and replacement parts; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; provides Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, a connected service for business users; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as manual or electric swivel seats. It also exports its products worldwide. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. It also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; and various network services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

