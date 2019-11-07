REPO (REPO) One Day Volume Tops $7,082.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, REPO has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $7,082.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

